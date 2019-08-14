As Western Digital (WDC) Share Price Rose, Loews Has Cut Position by $8.30 Million; Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Cut Its Stake by $748,215 as Market Valuation Rose

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.86M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 49,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 17,145 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 67,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 22.71 million shares traded or 157.83% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, WDC – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,222.80 down -35.39 points – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 8.34 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “KeyCorp’s stock falls after discovery of ‘fraudulent activity’ by customer – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 3,842 shares to 23,970 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Ser Solutions by 25,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

