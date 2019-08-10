As Western Digital (WDC) Share Price Rose, Bank Of The West Has Lowered by $4.86 Million Its Position; Harvest Management Lifted Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake by $576,000 as Shares Declined

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 81.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 101,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 125,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.46 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 280,521 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mitek Systems Is Rocketing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” on October 31, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HyreCar Launches Mobile Application Featuring Mitek Identity Verification Technology – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Mitek Systems – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mitek Systems Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 42,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Paradigm Management Incorporated New York has invested 0.81% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 9,182 shares. 10,750 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Inc. Rbf Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,000 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd owns 15,500 shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 58,000 shares. Us Bancshares De has 7,500 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 10,411 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 37,312 shares. Domini Impact Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 19,138 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 378,243 shares. Centre Asset Llc, New York-based fund reported 16,030 shares. Prelude Cap Management accumulated 7,000 shares. 18,179 were reported by Barclays Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg stated it has 16,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% stake. Carroll Finance, a North Carolina-based fund reported 118 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 190,000 are held by Sprott. Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 13,556 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.01M shares. Amica Retiree Med has 1,525 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Buckingham Capital Management invested in 29,501 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Villere St Denis J & Lc owns 4.69% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 8,019 shares. Hl Ser Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Price T Rowe Md reported 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).