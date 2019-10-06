As Western Digital (WDC) Market Value Rose, Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered Stake by $348,975; King Street Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position as Valuation Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 8,576 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408,000, down from 16,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 2.04M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16M, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,883 are held by Intrust Bancorp Na. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 649,020 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Lc reported 31,812 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 10,762 shares. The Connecticut-based Energ Income Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.92% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 102,051 are owned by Victory Cap. Security Natl Trust has 75 shares. 209,193 are held by Conning Incorporated. 152,100 were reported by Asset Mgmt Advisors Ltd Llc. Starr owns 290,833 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 37,450 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 11,180 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mgmt Llc owns 93,156 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10 billion and $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 102,000 shares to 222,000 shares, valued at $34.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.56M for 23.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,125 shares to 30,308 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 135,958 were reported by Lpl Financial Lc. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 519,147 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. S&T Retail Bank Pa holds 3.08% or 295,331 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 86 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 10,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James & Associate holds 659,955 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 13,645 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Fin Architects Inc has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 152,180 shares. 48,911 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Moreover, Bartlett & Limited Com has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 78 shares. Sprott holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 190,000 shares.