As Western Digital (WDC) Market Value Declined, Reliance Trust Has Raised Its Holding by $421,152; Brandes Investment Partners LP Holding in Owens & Minor New (OMI) Lowered by $2.92 Million as Stock Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 730,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 403,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 436,596 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 01/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Completes Acquisition Of Halyard Health’s Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Owens & Minor To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Owens & Minor 7Y TLB for Halyard Health Acq; Mtg 4/18; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Halyard Health’s CFR to B1; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 5.37M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0.1% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Ipg Lc owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 429,665 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Agf Investments America holds 0.35% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 20,595 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 12,902 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor reported 7,215 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 1.55M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,027 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 222,001 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 0.85% or 37,009 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 12,477 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 3,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,991 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 26,501 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $36.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Seneca Foods Corp New (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 78.13% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $4.41M for 12.21 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OMI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Lp owns 210,995 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Smith Graham Invest Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 806,375 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 426,631 shares. 250,073 are owned by Legal General Group Public Ltd Com. Asset Mngmt reported 832,012 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,000 were reported by Toth Finance Advisory. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 64,263 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,716 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Hsbc Public Limited Company has 22,085 shares. 47,512 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 28,664 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.48 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 0.02% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 9,760 shares.