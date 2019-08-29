As Western Digital (WDC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Loews Trimmed Its Position by $8.30 Million; Exelon (EXC) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Trimmed Holding by $415,750

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 8,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 246,344 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 254,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 2.48M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 2.61 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Management invested in 0.09% or 6,000 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 429,665 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,903 shares. Everence Capital Inc invested in 9,215 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma holds 0.01% or 439,703 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital has 34,390 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 4.31M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp invested in 0.01% or 8,020 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,072 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 10,740 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 268,250 shares. 1.55 million were reported by Wells Fargo Commerce Mn. Chemical National Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 793,249 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $137.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 18,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW).