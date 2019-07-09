As Western Digital (WDC) Market Valuation Declined, Nexus Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.01 Million Its Holding; Parthenon Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered by $647,740 as Valuation Rose

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 5.81 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 2.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 655 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 3,615 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 24,114 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.47% or 22,000 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 144 shares. 57,686 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited. Hendley And Inc holds 55,395 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 176,290 were accumulated by Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Exane Derivatives holds 73,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Architects Incorporated holds 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 2,127 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 30,700 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 63,219 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 13,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intelâ€™s Guidance Cut Is Bad News for Micron and Western Digital – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Digital Comments on Power Outage in Yokkaichi Region and Impact to Yokkaichi Fab Operations – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 26th Options Now Available For Western Digital (WDC) – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,161.79 down -8.44 points – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: JBHT, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.58 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,749 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 1.64% or 26,976 shares. City Fl has 2.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Opus Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 1.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambiar Investors Ltd Co holds 330,264 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Llp accumulated 2.84% or 94,680 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Court Place Advsr Lc owns 17,312 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs accumulated 9,010 shares. Ckw Gp holds 691 shares. Cordasco Network accumulated 8,936 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 178,704 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Omaha invested in 118,323 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi owns 116,744 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio.