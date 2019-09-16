As Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Stock Rose, Oak Associates LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $701,240; Zynga (ZNGA) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 14,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 204,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 219,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.93M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 3.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 5.12 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.38 million, down from 8.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 5.58 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 763,332 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 22,437 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 323,234 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr owns 14,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 8.42 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 114,542 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 3.12M shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De reported 2.32M shares. Strs Ohio owns 77,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.15% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 850,238 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Hbk Lp has 558,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.23M for 49.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 316,369 shares to 432,477 shares, valued at $49.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 338,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6,215 shares to 10,890 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 45,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Grassi Inv Mgmt has 1.67% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.22% or 15,136 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability reported 25 shares. 8,576 are held by Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.86% or 18,347 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp owns 32,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Ltd reported 1.51 million shares. Cap Financial Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 113,961 shares. Vident Advisory Lc reported 0.07% stake. Fil Limited has invested 0.2% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,845 shares. 500,610 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Stephens Ar accumulated 42,463 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.