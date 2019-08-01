As Western Digital Com (WDC) Shares Rose, Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $569,328; As Tucows (RP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut Its Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (RP) by 87.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 682 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 5,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 54,376 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 6.42% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 3.70 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 1,891 shares to 337,136 shares, valued at $67.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE) by 99,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 1.13 million shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moody Bancshares Division owns 73,608 shares. 16,142 are owned by Citadel Advsr Lc. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Smithfield Tru reported 0% stake. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 172,274 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nomura Inc has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 144 shares. Robotti Robert invested in 3.31% or 195,145 shares. 5,945 are held by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 57,853 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 3.32 million shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,817 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:FPI) by 29,364 shares to 30,937 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Reit Inc (NYSE:RST) by 67,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Huntington National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,257 shares. Cwm Lc owns 57 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Prudential Inc holds 0% or 4,328 shares. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 97,152 shares. Fiera Cap reported 58,247 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,492 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 55 shares. Eqis Capital Management has 21,344 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 451,149 shares. Ionic Cap Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,445 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,625 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 52,601 shares.