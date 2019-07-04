As Western Digital Com (WDC) Shares Declined, Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.70 Billion; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Fiera Capital Trimmed Position by $1.76 Million

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 28,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 790,546 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78 million, down from 818,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 310,676 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 56,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,665 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65B, down from 485,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 3.97M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories and Panasonic Announce Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Panasonic’s GZ2000 TV – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners Host LUNAFEST San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dolby Atmos Music â€“ Experience Music Like Never Before – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 37.97% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.79 per share. DLB’s profit will be $49.81M for 33.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $16.11 million activity. The insider Dolby Dagmar sold $3.26 million. 35,000 shares were sold by CHEW LEWIS, worth $2.21 million on Friday, February 8. GOTCHER PETER C also sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares. Another trade for 3,380 shares valued at $212,723 was made by YEAMAN KEVIN J on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 5 TEVANIAN AVADIS sold $127,400 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 1,960 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,379 shares to 669,696 shares, valued at $41.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 835 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation. Burney has invested 0.27% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,600 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.05% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 2,141 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 6,689 shares. 11,644 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 5.51M shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc Com (NYSE:MD) by 46,100 shares to 182,640 shares, valued at $4.96B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsored Adr Repstg B by 600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier invested in 0% or 8 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 47,767 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 8,287 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 2.58M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 442 shares. Illinois-based Cna has invested 1.43% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 151,261 were accumulated by Aperio Group Lc. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Schroder Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 12,637 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hartford Investment Mngmt Commerce holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 52,961 shares. 31.57 million are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 37,660 shares. 22,247 are owned by Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh.