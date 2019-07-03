As Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Stock Value Rose, M&R Capital Management Has Upped by $407,120 Its Position; Ibm Retirement Fund Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 30,210 shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has risen 4.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Svcs reported 0.86% stake. Bluestein R H & Company has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Inc has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 108,575 shares. Phocas Fincl has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 807,448 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 2,874 shares stake. Kj Harrison & Prtn Incorporated has 46,077 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Penobscot Inv Management Co holds 48,074 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 21,503 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Co reported 3,752 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested 2.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 317,332 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Berkley W R Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,078 shares. 95,803 are held by Papp L Roy And Associate.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares to 256,310 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 60,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

