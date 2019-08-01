As Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Share Price Were Volatile, Holder M&R Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stock Price Rose, Gates Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 19,773 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 375,793 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Granite Partners Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0% or 2,310 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). 20,836 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Cambridge Investment reported 16,197 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc owns 25,467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors stated it has 13,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Pro holds 925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd owns 62,633 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 13,090 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd holds 0.07% or 94,109 shares in its portfolio.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares to 42,926 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,559 shares. Stifel Fin reported 35,030 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 1,084 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com holds 15,223 shares. Fil Ltd owns 712,574 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8,051 shares. National Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 5,202 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fmr Lc invested in 1.43 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica National Bank accumulated 107,243 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 144,009 shares. D E Shaw Co has 0.07% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 679,574 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,684 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,196 shares.

