As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $803,067; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Amgen (AMGN) Position by $529,578

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 99,457 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90M, up from 96,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.31. About 2.97 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 34.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 19,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 76,680 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 57,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 821,496 shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.12% or 1,615 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 1.46% or 48,976 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Finance Lc invested in 0.23% or 7,734 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 68,094 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assoc invested in 0.04% or 1,318 shares. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50,655 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 25,082 shares. Hamel invested in 7,175 shares. 148,958 were reported by Cibc World Corp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 403,549 shares stake. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,031 shares. Security accumulated 10,438 shares. Financial Advisory Service Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Galapagos & Hookipa Surge, AMGN Shelves Alzheimer’s Study – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1.07M shares. Sirios Mgmt LP invested in 72,381 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 93,317 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 25,133 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 147,438 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 157,420 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 23,671 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated holds 10,050 shares. Epoch Ptnrs invested 0.12% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity invested in 0.21% or 921,950 shares. 26,575 were reported by Mesirow Fin Invest Mngmt. Amp Capital Investors holds 0% or 13,670 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 8,018 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 173,642 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Fiera owns 624,804 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 453 shares to 2,056 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,776 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.