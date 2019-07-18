As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Declined, Holder Hood River Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.24 Million; Ccm Investment Advisers Has Boosted Position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by $5.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 107.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 47,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, up from 43,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 49,531 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 54,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 258,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 128,596 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. Theisen Randall S also sold $109,233 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Tuesday, January 29. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH sold $92,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 65,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com holds 29,590 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.23% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 40,105 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc invested in 27,786 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Company holds 62,316 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 10,663 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 198,091 shares. Tealwood Asset Management holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 58,329 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh invested 0.32% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 77,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). American Grp Inc invested in 0% or 2,066 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 498,697 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 95,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,199 shares to 15,267 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Group (NYSE:MRO) by 224,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Funds S & P Index F (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,371 were accumulated by Security Savings Bank Of So Dak. Heitman Real Estate Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 160,097 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Mgmt Communication invested in 1.51% or 845,614 shares. Ameriprise reported 2.35 million shares stake. Honeywell has invested 3.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ftb holds 346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,167 are held by Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru Company. 2.23M are held by Morgan Stanley. Security Capital & Mngmt holds 446,405 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.05% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 263,966 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Company has 0.7% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 2,274 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).