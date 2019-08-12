As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Rose, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lifted Stake by $5.12 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 124,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 331,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, up from 206,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 491,589 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Buy As the TSX Index Plunges on Trade Tensions (Again) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Dividend Commencing in Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares to 97,400 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 59,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,440 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fin Incorporated holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs stated it has 1,132 shares. Campbell Commerce Invest Adviser Lc has 11,330 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,458 shares. Jcsd Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 105,660 shares. First Personal Serv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alta Cap Management Ltd reported 320,724 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest reported 26,575 shares. Natixis reported 36,959 shares. 6,912 are held by Inverness Counsel Limited Company Ny. 8,367 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Ltd. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 4,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 0.02% or 354,709 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.