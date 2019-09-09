As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Synovus Financial Increased Position by $369,453

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 1,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 30,346 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 28,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 511,406 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Natixis Lp reported 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Aperio Group Ltd has 29,590 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 183,300 shares. Putnam Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 143,813 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Sirios Mgmt LP stated it has 72,381 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Boston Limited Liability Co owns 19,430 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 5,631 shares in its portfolio. Guardian LP reported 6,985 shares. Endeavour Advsrs owns 786,382 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 230,831 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jcsd Cap invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.36M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 235,823 shares to 50,534 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,743 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,152 are owned by Diversified Tru Co. 1,532 were reported by Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 36,565 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,970 shares. New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap has invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com owns 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,759 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 835 shares. 6,773 are held by Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Welch & Forbes Limited Co invested in 0.7% or 115,834 shares. Godsey And Gibb stated it has 2.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department stated it has 29,211 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi invested in 72,752 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,154 shares.