As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Cut Position; Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Ralph Lauren (RL) Holding by $381,582

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 38,877 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 2,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 228,997 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.70 million, down from 231,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 141,106 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 12,122 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 8,018 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0.02% or 242,654 shares in its portfolio. Sit Assocs Incorporated reported 10,050 shares. Castine Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.69% or 290,077 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust owns 77 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd reported 63,085 shares. Hap Trading Llc has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.12% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 11,688 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.07% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. 451,964 are held by Fmr Ltd. Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Boston Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 19,430 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 135,353 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.40M for 9.10 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity.

