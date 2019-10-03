As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Trimmed by $320,188 Its Position; Polygon Management LTD Maintains Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 220,200 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 7,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 11,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $498,000, down from 18,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 570,563 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $123.29M for 9.12 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

