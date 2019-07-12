As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Price Declined, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Cut Holding; Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holder Dean Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 172,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 892,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.62M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 248,570 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 12,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,185 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 18,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 169,104 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Com reported 309 shares. 10,871 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Gam Holdings Ag holds 7,536 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 37,500 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 9,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 547,349 shares. Kennedy Management invested in 0.24% or 76,896 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 18,133 shares. Ls Invest Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 1,081 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 496,127 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 20,756 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt reported 0.16% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Qs Investors Llc, New York-based fund reported 59,559 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 EPS, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.91 million for 11.86 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 48,418 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 157,420 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 32,932 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc has 0.04% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 156,500 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Metropolitan Life Insur Co invested in 0.01% or 3,900 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,869 shares. Texas-based Westwood Hldgs Inc has invested 0.85% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 9,098 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 21,433 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd invested in 0.14% or 51,987 shares.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.20 million for 9.62 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. Another trade for 2,370 shares valued at $109,233 was made by Theisen Randall S on Tuesday, January 29. $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 9,580 shares to 427,230 shares, valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).