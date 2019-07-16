As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Position; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Trimmed Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake by $2.44 Million; Shares Declined

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 45,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 149,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 441,121 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 124,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, up from 206,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 247,567 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 127,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,579 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. On Monday, January 28 MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH sold $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 2,000 shares. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 69,182 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,489 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 13,285 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 3.13M shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Zeke Capital Advisors Lc invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Palisade Cap Management Llc Nj reported 575,857 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 144,419 shares. Snyder Mngmt Lp invested in 0.51% or 262,519 shares. Natixis has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 36,959 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc stated it has 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 138,843 shares to 156,183 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.