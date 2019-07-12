As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Declined, Peavine Capital Management Has Lowered by $5.11 Million Its Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $4.44 Million

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 736,325 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $211.35. About 3.66 million shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video); 08/03/2018 – Alastair Goldfisher: Exclusive VCJ subs: VCJ Alert: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on VC-backed Clarity Money…; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on Monday, April 16; 25/04/2018 – DOCTOR ON DEMAND SAYS CLOSED $74 MLN ROUND OF SERIES C FINANCING, LED BY PRINCEVILLE GLOBAL AND GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.9% In Mar 31 Wk; 08/05/2018 – GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA GBLB.BR – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The #1 Way to Invest for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How to Buy Mexican Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Will others follow Bay Area bank tapping talent at Wells Fargo? – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.20M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,527 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co owns 29,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 21,433 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 154,144 shares stake. Westfield Mngmt Lp has invested 0.28% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Utah Retirement Sys owns 18,486 shares. Adage Capital Group Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 245,000 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 6,593 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 156,500 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Peavine Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 13,043 shares. Stieven Capital Advsr LP stated it has 2.49% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hennessy Advsrs Inc owns 7,500 shares. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.14% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Theisen Randall S sold $109,233.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,449 were reported by St Germain D J. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 250,050 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,092 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 4,577 shares. 17,494 are held by Bokf Na. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 6 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 1,695 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,842 shares. Financial Architects Inc stated it has 30 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Matthew 25 Management has invested 12.64% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shine Advisory Services Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Winch Advisory Serv Lc reported 14 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 376,962 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 42 shares.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.