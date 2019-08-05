As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Decreased by $5.11 Million Its Stake; Greylin Investment Mangement Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Decreased by $362,120 as Stock Price Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 227,317 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, down from 231,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 1.32 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 286,373 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Management has invested 1.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 256 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 360,095 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited stated it has 16,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 75,000 shares. Davis Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 5.26% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 37,327 shares. 649,812 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated. Kennedy Cap Management Inc owns 165,363 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 40,105 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 48,418 shares. D E Shaw & Company has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 55,454 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 51,987 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.40 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.