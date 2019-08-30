As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding; Mcclain Value Management Increased Its Knowles (KN) Position by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 109,579 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company's stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 148,529 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "What The Truck?!? â€" Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Walmart Spurs Optimism With Strong Second Quarter Earnings – Benzinga" on August 15, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 32,932 shares stake. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP holds 35,675 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 155,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 65,000 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,163 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp stated it has 262,697 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 66,984 shares. 1,825 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Dana Investment Inc reported 76,680 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Penn Capital Mngmt Co Inc has 285,949 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 360,095 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com owns 12,313 shares.