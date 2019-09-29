As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Share Value Rose, Davis Capital Partners Lifted Position; As Cognizant Cl A (CTSH) Stock Declined, North Star Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.56 Million

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.02 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 542,503 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Cl A (CTSH) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 24,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 143,052 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 167,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10,287 shares to 49,782 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1.