As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Share Value Declined, Peavine Capital Management Trimmed Position by $5.11 Million; As Telus (TU) Market Valuation Rose, Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Its Stake by $12.45 Million

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 785,597 shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 336,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.68M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.39 million, down from 9.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 290,247 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.52 million for 17.66 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 166,249 shares to 724,292 shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 22,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.56M shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “How to Grow a Million-Dollar Retirement Portfolio on a Minimum Wage Job – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Top Pick: 3 Dividend Stocks for Retirees – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 7.78% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Which Is the Better Buy: Telus (TSX:T) or BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.19M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. Shares for $109,233 were sold by Theisen Randall S on Tuesday, January 29. $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S on Friday, May 17.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.