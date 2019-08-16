As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Share Price Rose, Holder Peavine Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $5.11 Million; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in United Contl Hldgs (Call) (UAL) as Market Valuation Rose

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 821,496 shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (UAL) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 11.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 5,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 11.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 3.02M shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL TARGETS ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS 2018 THROUGH 2020; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PACIFIC UNIT REVENUE AS POSITIVE IN FULL 2ND QTR; 08/03/2018 – United Reports February 2018 Operational Performance; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF FUEL EFFICIENT 737 MAX 9; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES 2018 CASM EX. ITEMS 10.01 ¢/ASM – 10.11 ¢/ASM; 14/03/2018 – Pressure builds on United over puppy that died on flight; 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.90 million for 5.56 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Traffic continued to rise at BHM airport in June – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Continental Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Airlines taking cue from top revenue generator British Airways – Chicago Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines (UAL) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Tweaks ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39 million for 8.71 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart Earnings Give Amazon A Run For Its Money – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact ‘Seems Manageable’ – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Western Alliance Rides Rate Increases to Success – Motley Fool” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

