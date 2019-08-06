As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Declined, Shellback Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $9.66 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 178,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 101,167 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 2.20 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.18 million shares traded or 65.34% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38M for 9.24 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 11,688 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.17M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Services Group stated it has 56,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sterling Capital Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 88,730 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Com owns 81,400 shares. Regions Finance stated it has 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Aurora Counsel stated it has 0.55% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sirios Capital Mgmt Lp owns 72,381 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 572 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 1.4% or 285,949 shares in its portfolio. Alta Lc owns 320,724 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.23% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Brinker Capital reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 40,231 shares to 130,231 shares, valued at $22.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 5.79% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $275.71 million for 8.99 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.22% EPS growth.

