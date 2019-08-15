As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Position by $600,035; Park National Has Lifted Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $690,668 as Stock Price Rose

Park National Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 2,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,404 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 13,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 1.62 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 14,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 145,003 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 159,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.18M shares traded or 62.16% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Corp has 28 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Swiss Bancshares has 183,300 shares. 34,237 are held by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Us Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sit Invest Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 10,050 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 707,969 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,206 shares or 0% of the stock. 627,204 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 354,709 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 108,750 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Aimz Inv Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 7.41 million shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7,336 shares to 235,621 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 6,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38M for 8.85 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell in May – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Dividend Commencing in Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Best Regional Banks 2018 List – Business Wire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Is a Balance Transfer Fee? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Costco reports strong comp sales in July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why The New T-Mobile Should See Significant Margin Expansion – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Retirement Expense Could Cost You $335,000 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 9,896 shares to 302,997 shares, valued at $33.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,813 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Limited Co reported 1,760 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 500 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability has 10,080 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs invested in 4,350 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Salem Capital Mgmt reported 9,345 shares. Middleton Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,442 shares. Moreover, Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 0.7% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 115,834 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 1.71M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Leuthold Group Ltd Com holds 1.47% or 45,193 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Inc has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,196 shares. Dynamic Capital Mngmt holds 3.86% or 4,404 shares. Tompkins, a New York-based fund reported 9,970 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt Com reported 4,605 shares.