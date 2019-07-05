As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Dudley & Shanley Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $386,144

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 206,208 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank holds 9,597 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 0.01% or 144,419 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 2.04M shares. 9,393 are held by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 72,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 135,353 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.07 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 23,300 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 38,933 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.23% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Earnest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 22 shares.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.20 million for 9.62 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Castlight Health Achieves Two HITRUST® Certifications, Further Underscoring Commitment to Data Security and Privacy – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. On Monday, January 28 MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH sold $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 2,000 shares. Theisen Randall S had sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233 on Tuesday, January 29.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,599 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt reported 425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 67,969 shares stake. Nbt Bank N A Ny holds 11,325 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Btim reported 28,130 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 86,565 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has 0.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,156 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 4,951 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 964 shares. 4,678 were accumulated by Crawford Counsel. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alabama-based Eagle Cap Management Ltd has invested 2.33% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jacobson And Schmitt Ltd Co accumulated 6.08% or 52,377 shares. Stifel invested in 0.15% or 308,818 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.6% or 1.00 million shares.