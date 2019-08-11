As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Valuation Rose, Peavine Capital Management Decreased Position by $5.11 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $59.40 Million as Stock Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 507,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.98 million, down from 3.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc analyzed 124,542 shares as the company's stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 483,547 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,379 are owned by Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership. White Pine Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 50,817 shares. Washington Trust Comm, Rhode Island-based fund reported 285,443 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.03% or 389 shares. King Wealth stated it has 81,576 shares. Advantage Inc has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peninsula Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 18,102 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt stated it has 293,420 shares. California-based Stonebridge Capital has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fil Limited has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle Cap Incorporated reported 81,798 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 6.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hs Prtn Ltd reported 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,817 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $207.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 176,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Gp stated it has 1.95 million shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0.01% or 72,715 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 48,418 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Utah Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 18,486 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 151,803 shares. Kennedy Cap reported 165,363 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Inc accumulated 56,802 shares. Sei Invs Communication reported 267,176 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.1% or 624,804 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0.02% or 23,239 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 20 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 8,955 shares. Bb&T Llc stated it has 7,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aimz Advsr Ltd holds 5,631 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39 million for 9.34 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.