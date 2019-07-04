As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Valuation Declined, Peavine Capital Management Decreased Position; Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Raised Stake by $505,305

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 18,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 478,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 459,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 206,208 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.20 million for 9.62 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp accumulated 0.06% or 13,285 shares. Shine Investment Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1,132 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 198,091 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc Inc reported 56,802 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc owns 4,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Voya Investment Ltd holds 0% or 24,979 shares. Sei invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 8.46 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 72,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 3,756 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH also sold $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares. $113,125 worth of stock was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S on Friday, May 17.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company, Japan-based fund reported 191,996 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp has 100,000 shares. Tcw Grp Inc invested in 0% or 15,100 shares. 11,000 are owned by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd. Fil Limited invested in 2.94M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20,853 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Llc, California-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. St Germain D J invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Farmers & Merchants Inc owns 0.81% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 438,566 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 299,663 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 573,054 are held by Highland Cap Limited Liability. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 1.30 million shares. Salem Cap reported 292,091 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 400,965 shares in its portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3,306 shares to 10,918 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,628 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH).