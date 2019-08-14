As Western Alliance Banc (WAL) Stock Price Rose, Alta Capital Management Boosted by $891,545 Its Stake; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Trimmed by $1.41 Million

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 1.16M shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Banc (WAL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 21,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 320,724 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 298,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Banc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 531,493 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 10.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

