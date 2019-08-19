As Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Stock Price Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Increased Its Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Trimmed Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 221.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 83,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 121,699 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 37,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7,999 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 9,115 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 2.47 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10,605 shares to 170,405 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 8,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,290 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 72,751 shares to 24,887 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,121 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

