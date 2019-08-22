As Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Share Price Rose, Holder South Dakota Investment Council Cut Position; Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Position in Pan American Silver F (PAAS)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 23,189 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cumulus Media Announces Agreement to Sell WABC to Red Apple Media for $12.5 Million – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:WABC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – WABC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Citigroup, WestAmerica Bancorporation and Ameriprise Financial – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Stock Repurchase Plan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 19,854 shares. 113,400 are owned by Sprucegrove Mngmt. Moreover, Camarda Lc has 0% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10,764 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 4,025 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 1.84 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 1,496 are owned by Ls Inv Ltd Liability. Sei Invs Co reported 44,513 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj has invested 0.78% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 632 shares stake. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc accumulated 62,233 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 50,381 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,351 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21,640 shares to 227,844 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 7,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 35,474 shares to 290,429 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Short S&P 500 Etf Ne by 15,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,569 shares, and cut its stake in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK).