As Westamerica Bancorp Com Stk Npv (WABC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Decreased Stake; As Lear (LEA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Spitfire Capital Has Lifted Holding

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorp Com Stk Npv (WABC) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 238,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 242,794 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.96M, down from 481,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorp Com Stk Npv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 64,144 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 35,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, up from 32,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 323,016 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Limited Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 0.16% or 99,372 shares in its portfolio. 87,586 are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Company. Scout Invests holds 0.47% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 174,487 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 165,088 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 119 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 145,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 655,710 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,122 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 12,500 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

