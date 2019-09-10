As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stock Price Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $413,050; North American Management Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) Has Raised by $1.89 Million

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 2.37M shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 10,120 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 422,008 shares traded or 42.72% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,275 were accumulated by Trexquant Limited Partnership. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 5,257 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 12,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,894 are held by Coldstream Mngmt Inc. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,419 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,115 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 142,215 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,508 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 15,360 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proshare Lc holds 0.07% or 109,074 shares in its portfolio. Regions holds 0% or 3,244 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 870 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 12,728 shares to 14,430 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,089 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,868 shares to 47,186 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,988 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Baxter to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baxter (BAX) Announces Acquisition of Cheetah Medical – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 13,830 were accumulated by M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 28,193 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability owns 77,621 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Management Al owns 18,212 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt stated it has 91,266 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 394,296 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Com stated it has 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 155,310 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 588,804 shares. Sector Gamma As, a Norway-based fund reported 448,228 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 102,100 shares.