As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Share Value Rose, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $3.85 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $35.61 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 200,797 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85M, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $213.3. About 2.53M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters); 09/05/2018 – FACTORS SUGGEST FURTHER UPSIDE RISK TO $82.50/BBL BRENT CRUDE FORECAST AS OF THE SUMMER – GOLDMAN SACHS; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Says Riskiest Junk Bonds Are Most `Mispriced’ Since 2007; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 18/05/2018 – Sponsor of GS Acquisition Jointly Controlled by Affiliates of Cote and Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91M for 42.33 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co accumulated 2,358 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 38,749 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 18,697 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 3,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 13,903 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 97,012 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,280 shares in its portfolio. 8,175 were accumulated by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank stated it has 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Massachusetts-based Contravisory Mngmt has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Landscape Cap Management Lc invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,648 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc reported 129,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset has 7,581 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 100,500 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $118.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

