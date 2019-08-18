As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Share Value Rose, Chatham Capital Group Trimmed Holding; Stoneridge Investment Partners Raised Holding in Pvh (PVH) by $1.12 Million as Stock Declined

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 94.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 9,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 18,976 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 9,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 1.36M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 150,971 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US Ecology Announces Appointment of Melanie Steiner to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: JCP, DBX, TTD, YELP – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,180 shares. Sun Life owns 129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 133,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt accumulated 202,607 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Principal Finance Inc has 114,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Growth Management Lp holds 0.23% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Snow Cap Limited Partnership reported 48,571 shares stake. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 44 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 69,213 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 182,686 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 5.07M shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 82,636 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 188,843 shares. Smith Asset Management LP holds 0.82% or 208,268 shares in its portfolio.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 8,612 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 44,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,722 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cleararc holds 1,902 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,436 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 384 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 8,175 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Legal General Grp Plc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). First Advisors Lp owns 110,319 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,017 shares to 52,787 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 51.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.