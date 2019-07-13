As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Market Value Rose, Chatham Capital Group Decreased Its Holding by $507,430; Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Declined While Albert D Mason Has Cut Holding

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 1.74 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 186,192 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 0.16% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 222,103 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Com holds 5,160 shares. 48,822 were reported by Lasalle Invest Mgmt Secs. Mason Street Llc reported 43,340 shares. 2.10M are owned by Daiwa Inc. Leavell Management stated it has 3,072 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,500 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2,821 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 10,717 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 208,864 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Provident Inv Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2.51M shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd accumulated 308,314 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $254.25M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income declares $0.2265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income sees strong pipeline, international expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,358 were reported by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com. American Grp has 0.06% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Ing Groep Nv has 11,368 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Riverbridge Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% or 607,437 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 578 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 2,957 shares stake. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.24% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Qs Invsts Lc holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 27 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 823,712 shares.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “West Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “West Opens New Digital Technology Center in Bengaluru, India – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “West Expands Presence in Korea with New Sales Office – PRNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91 million for 43.20 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.