As West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Shares Rose, Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Upped Position; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Cut Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 245,474 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Whittier Trust invested 0.1% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Chatham Cap Group Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 13,514 shares. 27 are owned by Cornerstone. State Street holds 0.02% or 2.29 million shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 1,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement System reported 13,787 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York owns 18,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,419 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 38,749 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 0.06% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 32,174 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 169 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Atria Invests Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,781 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc reported 187 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% or 231,866 shares. Css Ltd Il stated it has 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 53 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,511 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 93,351 shares. Dupont Capital Management has 23,241 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,460 shares. Granite Invest Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 26,465 shares. Parsons Inc Ri has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 0.01% or 584 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares to 213,809 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

