As West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Shares Rose, Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Increased Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 317,654 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 6.12 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: WST,GEMP,NVCR,QGEN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharma (WST) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Mngmt Llc. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 129,970 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 32,174 shares. 4,905 are owned by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 98,997 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 0% or 7,075 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 238,113 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 143,100 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 13,638 shares. Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 46,683 shares. Whittier holds 28,690 shares. 3,700 were accumulated by Barbara Oil. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.14% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 1.01 million shares. Lsv Asset Management has 3.57 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mercer Advisers accumulated 200 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 268,250 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Co invested in 1,072 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.14% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 42,462 shares. 88,247 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). D E Shaw & holds 600,369 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 57,686 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management. Ent Financial Service owns 128 shares. 17,580 were reported by Cypress. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 17,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Webster Bank & Trust N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,500 shares.