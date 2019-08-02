As West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sandhill Capital Partners Raised Its Position; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Old Republic International Has Cut Its Holding by $349,800

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 330,301 shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings holds 3,500 shares. Franklin has invested 0.27% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,450 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. World Asset Management reported 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Amp Investors Ltd owns 2,106 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 7,902 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 0.03% or 2,233 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 114,791 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 1.3% or 607,437 shares in its portfolio. 24,930 are owned by Us Savings Bank De. Carroll Associate invested in 105 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 15,360 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies invested in 0.04% or 420,600 shares. Tcw Gp has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 1,226 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 235,000 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 204,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.