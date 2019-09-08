As West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Valuation Rose, Riverbridge Partners Lowered Holding by $1.32 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Summit Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $793,834 as Share Value Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 12,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 607,437 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.94M, down from 619,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.7. About 250,729 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 294,523 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $84.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holding Ltd. Adr (RHHBY).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 53.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell State Bank invested in 6,292 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 10 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Uss Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Gotham Asset Mgmt owns 10,285 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc has invested 0.12% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Captrust Advisors has 1,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,034 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv owns 11,368 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Lc holds 16,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 242 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 96,571 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Co Ma invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.12% or 248,337 shares in its portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 12,192 shares. Dudley And Shanley holds 456,507 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Westpac Banking, Australia-based fund reported 296,010 shares. Stanley holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,957 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 22,065 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.15% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.6% or 4.88 million shares. Texas-based Hightower Tru Services Lta has invested 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stock Yards State Bank And Tru holds 264,887 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 273,209 shares.