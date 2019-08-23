As Wesco Intl (WCC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake; Tekne Capital Management Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $3.19 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12M, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $177.71. About 11.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INVESTING IN EUROPE-ZUCKERBERG; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Add `Clear History’ Tool to Let Users Scrub Web Data; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: EU Will Closely Monitor Facebook’s Implementation of New EU Privacy Rules

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 300,625 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvard Commerce invested in 12.96% or 306,399 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Trust holds 0.57% or 3,844 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 464,089 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 533,771 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co invested in 7,359 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc holds 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 134,889 shares. Charles Schwab reported 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cap Limited Ca has 3.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,414 shares. Alkeon Llc reported 1.48M shares. Amica Retiree Tru reported 9,372 shares. Courage Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 3.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,800 shares. 80,000 were accumulated by Ally Financial. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation owns 602,597 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares to 26.38 million shares, valued at $342.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).