As Wesco Intl (WCC) Stock Value Declined, Boston Partners Trimmed Holding; As Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Share Value Rose, Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Stake by $13.61 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 181,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,544 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.74M, down from 652,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 96,039 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 277,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.79M, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 179,865 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 462,476 shares to 473,776 shares, valued at $25.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.69 million activity. The insider HAWKEN JEFFREY C sold 30,516 shares worth $2.24 million.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 294,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 1.55 million shares. Moreover, Virtu Llc has 0.05% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 196,258 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Citigroup Inc reported 102,316 shares stake. Pggm stated it has 2.05% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 1.59M shares. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 43,272 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 20,640 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.06% or 145,279 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 46,153 shares. Bamco New York has 1,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 270,488 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. KRC’s profit will be $91.88 million for 20.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 555,285 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 8,771 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 76,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4.38M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 21,422 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 37,984 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 28,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 306,960 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & invested in 0.02% or 1,387 shares. The New York-based Element Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Hgk Asset invested in 0.1% or 6,019 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.04% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 395,464 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Sei Invests reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.60M for 8.65 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.