As Wesco Intl (WCC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Increased Holding; Boltwood Capital Management Increased Holding in Facebook (FB)

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54 million, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 151,163 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $186.46. About 7.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: POTENTIAL FOR `SOME IMPACT’ ON AD REVENUE FROM GDPR; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG; 12/04/2018 – Regulatory scrutiny could end up helping Facebook: Analyst; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 22/05/2018 – RESPONSE TIME ON FACEBOOK LIVE NOW 10 MINUTES-ZUCKERBERG; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 27/04/2018 – Kim-Moon Summit, Macron State Visit, Facebook Protesters: Photos; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. Blue Harbour Grp Limited Partnership reported 3.99 million shares or 12.39% of all its holdings.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91 million shares, valued at $330.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,810 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.