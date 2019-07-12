As Wesco Intl (WCC) Stock Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered by $152.71 Million Its Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Declined While Doheny Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 54,888 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 842,574 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 900 were accumulated by Ckw Grp. Regentatlantic Limited Liability has 42,596 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,586 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 6,330 shares. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 5,802 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department accumulated 9,326 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Ltd reported 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Weiss Asset Management LP reported 3,146 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & reported 119,012 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). S&Co holds 6,390 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 30,738 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 14,465 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.04% or 4,140 shares in its portfolio.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 530 shares to 3,163 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,883 shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Nv F.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.60 million for 8.71 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).