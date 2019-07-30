As Wesco Intl (WCC) Shares Declined, Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Cut Its Holding; Miura Global Management Holding in Visa (V) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 17,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 264,148 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 4.42 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12.87 million shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 8,174 shares. Dillon And Assocs holds 6.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 119,652 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 44,854 shares stake. Asset Management owns 36,166 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Qs Invsts Limited Co owns 78,887 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 6,831 are owned by Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy). Guardian Investment Management has 43,146 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Clarkston Cap Partners Lc reported 0.01% stake. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wallington Asset Ltd has 81,424 shares. 1,756 are owned by Peavine Cap Limited Liability Co. Provident Tru Comm holds 11% or 1.90 million shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 43,180 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 32.03 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 138,479 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Inc stated it has 8,875 shares. Prudential invested 0.15% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 37,984 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 76,352 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.07% or 306,960 shares. First Mercantile Co has invested 0.03% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Foundry Prns Limited holds 9,000 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity invested in 0.95% or 55,300 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 7,008 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 14,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 224,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 65,646 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 105,025 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 55,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares to 156,257 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.