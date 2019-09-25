As Wesco Intl (WCC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Strs Ohio Lowered by $14.97 Million Its Stake; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Guild Investment Management Cut Position by $478,830

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 14,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,290 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 64,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 8.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 299,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 7,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 306,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 122,280 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 496 shares to 844 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point & Ser N A reported 157,379 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.63% or 66,345 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 1.73M shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com owns 977,047 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 97,307 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.47% stake. Blackrock has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 389,314 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. First City Capital Management holds 95,396 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.03% or 9,446 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 60,763 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Company holds 19,657 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 19,569 were reported by Country Trust Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold WCC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 0.98% more from 42.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 186,350 shares. 100,285 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Selway Asset accumulated 21,145 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 963,766 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,370 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 1.87M shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Communication has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Swiss Bank has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 892,375 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability reported 145,442 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 4,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 712,729 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 91,782 shares to 232,844 shares, valued at $48.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Company.