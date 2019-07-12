As Wesco Intl (WCC) Share Price Declined, Holder New Amsterdam Partners Has Cut Position by $915,575; As Domtar (UFS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Upped Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 185,670 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 17,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 79,111 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59M for 8.69 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WESCO’s Unusual Year Comes to a Close – The Motley Fool” on February 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International Is Still Looking for Margin Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Edgepoint Inv Grp holds 1.08 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 55,175 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication reported 6,669 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 42,983 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 148,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Golden Gate Private Equity holds 55,300 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 22,681 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,150 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Diamond Hill Inc reported 0% stake. 11,922 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd holds 57,896 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 334,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 36,689 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 811,585 shares. Dupont reported 3,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 19,618 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.21 million shares. Cwm Limited Company stated it has 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.05% stake. 32,916 are owned by D E Shaw. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 3,009 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 6,575 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 148,383 shares.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, BofA, Chipotle, Cognex, Dollar General, NOV, SAP, Southwest Air, Western Digital, Yum China and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Barrick Gold, CannTrust, Foot Locker, Inogen, L3Harris, Merck, Petrobras, Starbucks, Symantec, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 1.09M shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 3.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity.