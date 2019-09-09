As Wesco Intl (WCC) Share Price Declined, Blue Harbour Group LP Upped Its Stake; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Its Position

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54M, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 343,033 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 64,968 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 48,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.17M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,503 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 14,095 are held by Pennsylvania Tru. Sg Americas Lc invested in 5,155 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,019 are owned by Hgk Asset Mngmt. D E Shaw & has invested 0.05% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 28,399 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment invested in 4,830 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Paradigm Capital Management Ny, New York-based fund reported 24,500 shares. Invesco has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 0.67% or 13,639 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company owns 115,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 770,758 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Baird Upgrades WESCO International (WCC) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,629 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 106,487 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 23 shares. Cambridge holds 0.65% or 71,358 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 2 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc holds 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2,210 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cohen Steers has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sit Inv Associate holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,310 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). American International Inc holds 0.04% or 72,718 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc invested in 0.06% or 551,921 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,490 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management, Ohio-based fund reported 6,840 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0.01% or 15,001 shares.